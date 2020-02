We’re very grateful to this week’s sponsor: UnitySync®. For a unified GAL and more, UnitySync helps sync objects between LDAP and cloud directories with this highly scalable and customizable tool. Directory Wizards offers responsive technical support before and after your purchase, as well as other directory tools to simplify directory maintenance. A free evaluation available to test drive your solution. Please visit their website to learn more: https://www.dirwiz.com/unitysync