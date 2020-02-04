Some Google Photos videos in ‘Takeout’ backups were sent to strangers last November

With Google Takeout, you can download your data from Google apps as a backup or for use with another service. Unfortunately, a brief issue with the tool last November saw your videos in Google Photos possibly get exported to strangers’ archives.
How does this even happen? Too bad companies like this have armies of lawyers and obtuse terms of service to hide behind – since software is a special little butterfly that isn’t held to the same standards as any other product we use – so nobody will ever be held accountable for this.
It’s not the armies of lawyers, though those certainly don’t help the situation. The bottom line, unfortunately, is that most people simply don’t care. They’ll moan, cry, complain, and even scream. They might even file a class action. But you know what they’ll do in the end? That’s right, they’ll keep using Google. And as long as that’s the case, you will never see a change in these companies’ behavior. How many people left Amazon over a similar incident with their Alexa devices?