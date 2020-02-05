Wacom drawing tablets track the name of every application that you open

I suspect that Wacom doesn’t really think that it’s acceptable to record the name of every application I open on my personal laptop. I suspect that this is why their privacy policy doesn’t really admit that this is what that they do. I imagine that if pressed they would argue that the name of every application I open on my personal laptop falls into one of their broad buckets like “aggregate data” or “technical session information”, although it’s not immediately obvious to me which bucket.
Does Wacom have any competitors? Can you even vote with your wallet, or is this yet another market that isn’t really a market at all?
In a world of iPads and MS Surface, Wacom is in legacy mode.