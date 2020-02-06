Deprecated kernel extensions and system extension alternatives

Just another heads up that kernel extensions on macOS will soon stop working. This has been known for a while, but you might not even know you’re using kernel extensions in the first place.
System extensions on macOS Catalina (10.15) allow software like network extensions and endpoint security solutions to extend the functionality of macOS without requiring kernel-level access. At WWDC19, we announced the deprecation of kernel extensions as part of our ongoing effort to modernize the platform, improve security and reliability, and enable more user-friendly distribution methods. Kernel programming interfaces (KPIs) will be deprecated as alternatives become available, and future OS releases will no longer load kernel extensions that use deprecated KPIs by default.
If you use macOS, run
kextstat | grep -v com.apple to see how many third party kernel extensions you have running. Things like VirtualBox, controller support for Steam, DropBox, Little Snitch, and more all come with kernel extensions, so there’s definitely chances you might be running some without even realising it.
I ran the suggested command and saw quite a few things, however there’s no indication which of the KPIs are being used. As stated in the linked page, only deprecated KPIs will cause problems in the next version of macOS, whereas non-deprecated KPIs will be supported for now, until replacements are available… in other words as far as I can tell there is no need to panic