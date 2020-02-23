Quibble: a custom, open source Windows bootloader

Quibble is the custom Windows bootloader – an open-source reimplementation of the files bootmgfw.efi and winload.efi, able to boot every version of Windows from XP to Windows 10 1909. Unlike the official bootloader, it is extensible, allowing you to boot from other filesystems than just NTFS.
This is only a proof of concept at this stage – don’t use this for anything serious.
Quibble can boot Windows from Btrfs, which is impressive enough in its own right.
This is really interesting. Though, I should have expected something like this to happen, since we already have ReactOS as a full NT reimplementation.
My practical question is: does it support Secure Boot?
I am using BitLocker (since I am lazy to implement VeraCrypt), and the encryption keys are stored in TPM. (This just gives a simple and useful security against stealing hard drives. If someone gets my Windows password, the entire thing falls down).