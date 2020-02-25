Google users in UK to lose EU data protection

Google is planning to move its British users’ accounts out of the control of European Union privacy regulators, placing them under U.S. jurisdiction instead, sources said.
The shift, prompted by Britain’s exit from the EU, will leave the sensitive personal information of tens of millions with less protection and within easier reach of British law enforcement.
Brexiteers getting what they wanted and deserve.
Since I created my Google account while living in the UK it wasn’t a huge surprise to receive an email from Google telling me they were moving my data. But having since moved to Finland as an EU citizen, I couldn’t find any obvious way for me to tell them not to. I deleted my account, but that’s probably not a solution for a lot of other people.
The UK is in a strange place right now as far as GDPR is concerned. The rules and rights continue to hold until at least the end of the year, and then until the government votes to change them. Until that happens,, if Google weakens protections, I think it would be breaking UK law.