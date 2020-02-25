Google launches Android 11 Developer Preview ahead of schedule for Pixel phones

I was on vacation for a few days, so I’m catching up on some of the more interesting news items from the past few days. This is one of them.
Following an inadvertent tease last week, Google today officially launched the Android 11 Developer Preview. This is the fifth consecutive year that the company is providing an early look at its next major operating system.
In more ways than one, this initial Android 11 preview is defined by an “earlier than ever” launch. The majority of past releases arrived in the second week of March, with Google this year wanting to give developers more time to provide feedback and prepare applications to new platform features.
Very much an early release, so there’s not a lot of exciting user-facing features right now.
Since updating to Android 10 my Pixel 2 has been very unstable. Mostly freezes but also some reboots. I hope 11 is better.
kwanbis,
Interesting, I see reports of lots of bugs with android 10 elsewhere as well after upgrading. It’s rather surprising to see users experiencing android problems on google devices, they don’t have the excuse of blaming other manufacturers.
https://bgr.com/2019/09/05/android-10-update-for-pixel-phones-sensors-bug-explained/
I wonder if these problems have anything to do with the reason lineageos hasn’t (yet) provided android 10 releases for pixel devices? Maybe if these issues are fixed in android 11 lineageos can just go from 9 to 11 for pixel.
https://wiki.lineageos.org/devices/marlin
I’ve been frustrated with waiting for updates due to certain regressions in android 9 that are supposed to be fixed in 10.