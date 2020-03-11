Hospital devices exposed to hacking with unsupported operating systems

As reported on CNET today:
A huge proportion of internet-connected imaging devices at hospitals run outdated operating systems, according to research released Tuesday by Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity firm. The company found that 83% of these devices run on outdated software that can’t be updated even when it contains known vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit.
This is such a serious issue, but most people are oblivious to the problem of critical legacy systems that cannot be upgraded. Most critics just make uniformed statements like “upgrade” to a modern OS, but it’s usually a cocktail of ageing hardware and legacy software requirements that will stop upgrades from happening.
This isn’t news. It’s well known that hospitals are stuck with aging and outdated OSes.
Windows XP is extremely common in hospitals. 7 is also pretty common too. Windows 95/98/2k isn’t as common, but can still be found. I’m sure that in certain settings, machines with even more years can be found, such as DOS based machines, and even older minicomputer systems such as the Data General Nova and DEC PDP11 can be found controlling certain medical hardware. I’m almost certain that many medical records systems are still VMS based, and i wouldn’t be surprised if it’s running on VAXen.
Yes, it’s a problem. No, it’s not news.
Not news to those in the know in the industry, but I suspect that Joe and Jill Average, or your local politician, would be shocked to find that high tech expensive medical machine hopefully saving their life is controlled by hardware and software many consider vintage.
The same applies beyond medical applications to a host of infrastructure control systems and high tech scientific research devices.
Another worrisome issue, is that many of those same devices are actively connected to the internet to upload data or be remotely calibrated and serviced. I admit I’m hypersensitive to this, because one of the roles I have is to keep such systems running, which is in itself an issue because me and my ilk are not getting any younger.