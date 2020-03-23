Apple CarPlay, Android Auto distract drivers more than pot, alcohol, says study

When Apple CarPlay and Android Auto first started rolling out, initial evidence suggested these technologies held promise to reduce distracted driving. These systems funneled the most important features from our phones onto the infotainment screen, curbing motorists’ desire to reach for their handhelds.
Yet, it looks like these mirroring technologies may not be nearly as safe as initially hoped. A new study from the UK’s IAM Roadsmart, an independent road safety organization, paints a far bleaker picture. The stark findings showed that drivers using one of the smartphone mirroring systems in a car displayed reaction times slower than someone who’d used cannabis. In fact, these motorists’ reaction times were five times slower than someone driving with the legal limit of alcohol in their system.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone with more than two braincells to rub together. These systems are based on touch screen technology, and touchscreens without any tactility are simply not suited for use while operating a motor vehicle. Touchscreens are far more distracting than plain old tactile buttons in a fixed order that you learn over time and can feel, and it blows my mind that no safety regulations heavily curtailing their use to parked situations has been enacted just yet.
What really irks me is it would be nice to be able to fully voice navigate web pages and have the articles read back something like a podcast. I can do that with @Voice on Android and even save them as oggs, but where is Siri, OkGoogle, and Alexa? Or even (sound)Hound? Oh, they might not read out the ads.
One of the reasons I got my Ford pickup is that it has a VFD screen so even though it has “Ford Sync”, it is all buttons. No cell phone link. I can do bluetooth media and phone (but don’t do the latter). I know the buttons to press to get to most things without looking at them. It even has an “install app” but I have no idea since I haven’t found any.
Strangely, the places that ban “mobile device use” don’t ban touch screen interfaces in cars. The thing is you MUST look at the screen to figure out what to touch because the context is variable and there is little if any feedback. My buttons don’t quite emit a click but I know when I’ve pressed them. And “gestures?”.
They could do a similar button matrix with small screens instead of the panel, but won’t. I already mentioned voice recognition.
Disclaimer: I have my previous Samsung tablet and keyboard case mounted in a very convenient location that syncs my podcasts when I’m within wifi range of home, but I can just hit “play” from the button on my steering wheel or the navigation or volume keys there. I also use a bluetooth headset with my phone and use the buttons there, not the screen.