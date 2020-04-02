 Home > Android > LineageOS 17.1, based on Android 10, released

LineageOS 17.1, based on Android 10, released

We have been working extremely hard since Android 10’s release last August to port our features to this new version of Android. Thanks to massive refactoring done in some parts of AOSP, we had to work harder than anticipated to bring some features forward, and in some cases, introduced implementations similar to some of our features into AOSP (but we’ll get to that later).

Other than the Android 10 features, LineageOS 17.1 also brings back theming support (deprecated in 13.0), and the default installation solution is now Lineage Recovery (but other recoveries are still supported, and may even be advised by maintainers for specific devices).

Not every Android devices is supported right away, of course, but there’s a decent number of supported devices regardless.

  1. 2020-04-02 6:55 pm
    Alfman

    Thom Holwerda,

    Not every Android devices is supported right away, of course, but there’s a decent number of supported devices regardless.

    We may not get any more updates on the pixelxl 🙁

    WordPress linked to this related article Android developers can now block rooted devices, Netflix bites where you said this…
    http://www.osnews.com/story/29821/android-developers-can-now-block-rooted-devices-netflix-bites/

    If I can no longer install Netflix (and possibly more applications) on custom ROMs, there’s no way I’ll be using custom ROMs on my devices. For now, this is a Play function and we can still sideload the applications in question, but with Google Play Services installed on virtually every Android device, one has to wonder – and worry – how long it’ll be before such checks happen on-device instead of in-Play.

    Is been a few years, is this still your take? It sucks being discriminated against for your preferences. Many people give up 3rd party alternatives, but when everyone behaves this way it leads to increased monopolization unfortunately. Sometimes you have to be willing to walk away in order to be heard.

