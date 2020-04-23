Ubuntu 20.04 LTS released

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on the desktop is shipping with GNOME 3.36 and its plethora of improvements, improved OpenZFS support as an experimental option, the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel and the many improvements the new kernel brings, WireGuard VPN support, and a wealth of other package updates.
I’ve been running it on my laptop since the beta, upgraded from 19.10, and it’s been smooth sailing.
I must be getting old, I used to follow Ubuntu release like a hawk. Test every big milestone either in virtual or on bare metal. But now I don’t. Don’t get me wrong I love Ubuntu, and am happy for this great release. I will be updating both my Ubuntu and Kubuntu system, just going wait till the updates hit my system. Too busy these days to sit at a computer and installing new OS. Just need to have my stuff work.