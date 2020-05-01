Valve drops macOS support for SteamVR

Valve has announced it’s ending support for macOS for SteamVR.
SteamVR has ended OSX support so our team can focus on Windows and Linux.
We recommend that OSX users continue to opt into the SteamVR [macos] branches for access to legacy builds.
Users can opt into a branch by right-clicking on SteamVR in Steam, and selecting Properties… -> Betas.
Apple announced SteamVR coming to the Mac at WWDC in 2017, so support from Valve lasted for a mere three years. This shouldn’t come as a surprise though, since the macOS ecosystem simply isn’t geared towards gaming and VR in any way, shape, or form.
Most Mac users have to settle for Intel integrated graphics, and even the Mac users with a dedicated video card have to settle for subpar and overpriced AMD cards, since Apple refuses to support NVIDIA. On top of that, Apple has deprecated OpenGL and wants developers to use their proprietary Metal API instead. In a world where most game developers use DirectX or OpenGL/Vulkan, that just doesn’t make a lot of sense.
And let’s not forget that the writing is on the wall for macOS as a general purpose operating system anyway, since Apple will most likely use the move to ARM processors in Macs to further lock down macOS, making it more like iOS.
While macOS might be more popular than Linux in absolute numbers, the cold and harsh truth is that the Linux userbase simply has a far larger group of skilled developers, programmers, and tinkerers willing to put the effort into making non-native games work on Linux and to improve support for things like VR devices. These are exactly the kind of people Apple seems to have a deep-rooted disdain for.
Expect more of these kinds of announcements over the coming years, as game companies (and other developers) have to decide whether or not to support an isolated and locked down platform like macOS on ARM – a platform without first-party OpenGL or Vulkan support, with a steward actively pushing you to use a proprietary API that you can’t use anywhere else.
“since Apple refuses to support NVIDIA”
This has nothing to do with refusing to support NVIDIA.
It’s the result of NVIDIA beeing total dicks to their OEMs during bumpgate.
Im surprised that hp and Lenovo still put up with NVIDIA.
smashIt,
Nvidia are dicks, but regardless of that high end apple professionals have more to loose than nvidia if apple won’t support nvidia & cuda. I’m sure hp and lenovo are interested in these professionals.
Thom Holwerda,
I was kind of surprised they didn’t put their weight behind vulkan, that would have been something many of us could get behind. Part of me suspects that apple wants to distance itself from portable APIs because they help users & devs treat mobile phones as generic commodities.
You’re probably going to get criticized for speculating, but there are some of us who feel there’s a good chance apple will impose new restrictions while making/keeping the x86 “pro” devices too expensive for most consumers.
I’m very glad Valve has invested so much in linux, it helps build up game catalogs that truthfully would otherwise be lacking. I’m not really sure why Valve would drop support for macs. Do we know how much revenue comes from macs versus linux (versus windows)?
https://www.quora.com/Video-Game-Industry-What-percentage-of-Valves-Steam-revenue-comes-from-Mac-users?share=1
I wouldn’t drop support for mac on mere speculation. It’s possible they have some privileged information on the upcoming macs the rest of us aren’t privy to, and this is the reason they decided it was a bad idea to continue support? Keep in mind that window microsoft announced it’s own platform restrictions Gabe Newell spoke out against them.