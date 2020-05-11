xrdesktop 0.14 with OpenXR support released

Today, we are excited to announce the 0.14 release of xrdesktop, the Open Source project which enables interaction with traditional desktop environments, such as GNOME and KDE, in VR.
xrdesktop makes window managers aware of VR and is able to use VR runtimes to render desktop windows in 3D space, with the ability of manipulating them with VR controllers and generating mouse and keyboard input from VR.
Sponsored by Valve, this latest release brings the largest amount of changes yet, with many new features and architectural improvements.
Most importantly, the most exciting improvement is that xrdesktop is now able to run on XR runtimes providing the OpenXR API, which enables running xrdesktop on a full Open Source stack with Monado.
One day I’ll get a VR headset, but for now, I feel like the cost of a set that isn’t garbage is simply too high, and whenever I see someone playing a game in VR, it looks clunky and cumbersome both inside the game and outside in the real world. This technology has a while to go.
“it looks clunky and cumbersome both inside the game and outside in the real world. This technology has a while to go.”
I was unnecessarily judgemental and cynical too, until I got an Oculus Rift S. That’s all changed now.