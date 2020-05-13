Microsoft is beginning to phase out 32-bit support for Windows 10

Microsoft is beginning what will be a very long and drawn-out process of no longer supporting 32-bit versions of Windows 10. Beginning with Windows 10 version 2004, which is already available to OEMs and developers, the company is no longer offering a 32-bit version of the OS to OEMs for new PCs. The change is indicated on the Minimum Hardware Requirements documentation.
Hardly surprising. We’re well past the point where new machines need 32bit Windows.
i didn’t even know that windows 10 had a 32 bit version.
it makes a lot of sense that they’re going to end support.
i mean at this point 32 bit x86 cpu’s are so slow, that they’d have a hard time running windows anyway.
not to mention the fact, that there’s a lot software, where they don’t provide a 32 bit binary anmore.
I bought a quite low power hp consumer convertible a few years ago, and it came with a 32bit os, despite having a 64bit cpu, probably because it has 2gig of ram only. I guess this means end of updates for that device coming up with ths need of a clean reinstall of win10 64bit at some point in nearer future before the device is too low power to run windows at all.