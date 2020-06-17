Time to upgrade your monitor

I am a programmer. I do not deal with digital painting, photo processing, video editing. I don’t really care for wide gamut or even proper color reproduction. I spend most of my days in a text browser, text editor and text terminal, looking at barely moving letters.
So I optimize my setup to showing really, really good letters. A good monitor is essential for that. Not nice to have. A MUST. And in “good” I mean, as good as you can get. These are my thoughts, based on my own experience, on what monitors work best for programming.
There’s a lot of good advice in here. We all know higher pixel densities make our user interfaces and text crisper, but a surprising number of people still don’t seem to know just how much of a gamechanger high refresh rates can be.
If you’re shopping around for a new monitor, and you have to choose between higher pixel count or a high refresh rate, you should 100% without a doubt go for the higher refresh rate. The difference 120Hz or 144Hz will make in just how smooth and responsive a UI can be is astonishing. I think the sweet spot is 1440p at 144Hz, preferably with FreeSync or Gsync.
Both Windows and Linux support high refresh rates out of the box, but as the linked article notes, macOS basically has no clue anything above 60Hz exists, and you’ll have to be very careful about what display you buy, and be willing to jump through annoying hoops every time you load up macOS just to enable high refresh rates.
I have a 144hz samsung monitor connected to my macbook pro right now, it has no trouble driving it at 144hz by default…
I get what the article is talking about, but it’s still ultimately an aesthetic personal preference.
I mean – I still use bitmap fonts (or scalable fonts with bitmap tables for specific smaller sizes) for most things, and that works fine on a bog standard display. If the font was designed to fit pixels a certain way, then it looks great (to me) at low DPIs.
I;ve had a 4k HDMI TV for over 5 years and it works well. It is 30Hz.
Refresh rates matter little when editing text or such. I did need to tweak the sharpness/brightness/contrast/ etc to just say “print the damn pixel you are sent!”.
“Bug” is flat Lucida Console 8-12 either black or white pixels. Very clear, but much closer to the original CLI screen fonts (which I do on the Linux console – add consolefonts, setfont, etc).
I’m looking for an 8K but I need a graphics upgrade.
For better or worse my computer budget goes into the PC itself and a high end monitor isn’t a priority, at least not until my old one dies.
All the suggested monitors are significantly above what I could afford. 🙁
I’m pickier about laptop resolutions…many of them are still no better than 768 pixels, which is absolutely pathetic. It was bad in 2000 to say nothing of 2020.
I think that personal taste varies a lot in these sorts of issues. Many, many years ago I had an Acorn Archimedes, and it had relatively terrible graphics output (colour at TV resolution, which is what most of the early PCs did before there was a market for actual monitors) but the OS did a brilliant job with anti-aliased fonts. I could word-process with actual 10-point text on a 500-line (interlaced) screen. No, it wasn’t pretty, but it was legible. Perhaps that biassed me, but I’ve _always_ preferred Apple’s properly anti-aliased text (at the correct physical size!) to Microsoft’s wonky-but-sharp “clear type” text. At least Microsoft gave you the option to turn that off in the settings, and use properly-anti-aliased text if you chose.
I’ve never used a high refresh rate display, but I doubt very much that it would be of advantage to me. I don’t find the smooth window scrolling to be a problem on 60Hz displays. Indeed, for all the time in the 90s when people were complaining of jaggies and tearing when doing solid-window-moves in X, and switching to outline-moves, I was happy with the solid moves. Just don’t seem to see these “jaggy” effects.
To each their own. I have no doubt that eventually high-refresh-rate will become commodity and it won’t be possible or reasonable to buy the old “slow” 60Hz stuff any more, and that will be fine, but I’m not going to spend more for it. Correct colours (I do photography) and high resolution: I’ll pay for those.
I am still waiting for 4K 120Hz monitors that don’t cost an arm and a leg.
All the monitors in the article are pretty expensive. Everything is currently gated behind ‘Pro Gaming’ or ‘professional’ monitors.
I’ve been fighting a losing battle with our company executive for years, it’s the old what do they need bigger and better monitors for they are just reading documents all day long. Then they complain about staff who are slow or go home with eyestrain or headaches, apparently it’s just an excuse for being lazy.
I’ve even had trouble getting executives to accept large high quality monitors are justified for CAD operators. They think because they spend five minutes browsing a 3D model on a 15″ $3000 laptop the people who made the model can work 8hr days on a $8000 CAD Workstation connected to a $250 19″ flatscreen. In the meantime, some of the execs have +30″ external monitors to plug their laptop into, some even multiple monitor arrays in their own office looking at spreadsheets, which are apparently a requirement for collaborative purposes or video conferencing! What a bunch of Norbits!
In the lobby they load up receptionists with 27″ Retina display iMacs that get used mostly for web browsing, while the guy running the CRM server farm works on a 14″ rack mounted fold out.