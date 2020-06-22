 Home > Intel > Plundering of crypto keys from ultrasecure SGX sends Intel scrambling again

Plundering of crypto keys from ultrasecure SGX sends Intel scrambling again

  Submitted by Alfman Intel 1 Comment

For the past two years, modern CPUs—particularly those made by Intel—have been under siege by an unending series of attacks that make it possible for highly skilled attackers to pluck passwords, encryption keys, and other secrets out of silicon-resident memory. On Tuesday, two separate academic teams disclosed two new and distinctive exploits that pierce Intel’s Software Guard eXtension, by far the most sensitive region of the company’s processors.

[…]

The new SGX attacks are known as SGAxe and CrossTalk. Both break into the fortified CPU region using separate side-channel attacks, a class of hack that infers sensitive data by measuring timing differences, power consumption, electromagnetic radiation, sound, or other information from the systems that store it. The assumptions for both attacks are roughly the same. An attacker has already broken the security of the target machine through a software exploit or a malicious virtual machine that compromises the integrity of the system. While that’s a tall bar, it’s precisely the scenario that SGX is supposed to defend against.

Is this ever going to stop?

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

One Response

  1. 2020-06-22 2:05 pm
    Alfman

    http://www.osnews.com/story/30173/apple-addresses-meltdown-and-spectre-in-macos/

    Thom Holwerda January 2018:
    Together with last week’s update, this means the last three major revisions of macOS are now protected from the processor bugs.

    Thom Holwerda June 2020:
    Is this ever going to stop?

    Haha, I hear you! No, I don’t think we’re there yet.

    http://www.osnews.com/story/30382/google-and-microsoft-disclose-new-cpu-flaw/#comments

    Alfman May 2018:
    I think that intel is dragging it’s feet in admitting the scope of the problem, but I’m predicting that ultimately we will get new CPU flags that will enable/disable speculation for specific instructions or entire processes (similar to cli/sti). There will be an uproar about how users and developers shouldn’t have to concern themselves with architectural security flaws, but out of pragmatism linux and other operating systems will incorporate this flag and allow administrators to enable/disable speculation for individual processes.

    My prediction hasn’t come true yet, however I still believe that all speculative execution and certain kinds of caching are inherently risky and it’s just a matter of coming up with an exploit. The problem is that acceleration based on caching or speculation end up unwittingly leaking state information. Fast execution paths are simply not secure when knowledge of execution time, which is often trivial to measure, leads to strong conclusions about the underlying “secret” data. It’s not just intel, in principal all modern CPU that use code speculation are vulnerable too. Fixing it is trivial, just disable caching and speculative processes designed to speed up CPUs…at a heafty performance cost!

    My opinion about where the industry should go from here hasn’t really changed…but the software industry is slow as molasses to change, so I’m not sure it will change.
    http://www.osnews.com/story/130521/intel-launches-comet-lake-u-and-comet-lake-y-up-to-6-cores-for-thin-and-light-laptops/

    Alfman August 2019:
    Yeah, I think they took a huge blow with meltdown & spectre, which not only took away R&D resources, but also resulted in several years of performance regressions. I’d wager there’s still some a specter of spectre in all of today’s superscalar CPUs. But I do hope that intel’s reached the point where they can get back to the business of improving performance. My understanding is that we need some kind of revolution in chip design since we pushing to the limits of what’s possible with current transistor technology. It’s diminishing returns from here on out.

    The easiest thing to do, rather than improve raw sequential performance, is to scale up by adding more cores, and that is what we’re seeing. This is good for servers, but it is my expectation that consumer markets are going to reach “core fatigue”. Software markets are very reluctant to change away from x86 and sequential processors generally, but with such meager marginal gains to look forward to in the future on this path, I’m eager to replace our existing tool chains and migrate to far more parallel paradigms (FPGA/VLSI/GPGPU). The thing is it’s extremely difficult to do when so much of our infrastructure/toolchains are built for these “legacy” microprocessors.

Leave a Reply