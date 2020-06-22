Plundering of crypto keys from ultrasecure SGX sends Intel scrambling again

For the past two years, modern CPUs—particularly those made by Intel—have been under siege by an unending series of attacks that make it possible for highly skilled attackers to pluck passwords, encryption keys, and other secrets out of silicon-resident memory. On Tuesday, two separate academic teams disclosed two new and distinctive exploits that pierce Intel’s Software Guard eXtension, by far the most sensitive region of the company’s processors.[…]
The new SGX attacks are known as SGAxe and CrossTalk. Both break into the fortified CPU region using separate side-channel attacks, a class of hack that infers sensitive data by measuring timing differences, power consumption, electromagnetic radiation, sound, or other information from the systems that store it. The assumptions for both attacks are roughly the same. An attacker has already broken the security of the target machine through a software exploit or a malicious virtual machine that compromises the integrity of the system. While that’s a tall bar, it’s precisely the scenario that SGX is supposed to defend against.
Is this ever going to stop?
Haha, I hear you! No, I don’t think we’re there yet.
My prediction hasn’t come true yet, however I still believe that all speculative execution and certain kinds of caching are inherently risky and it’s just a matter of coming up with an exploit. The problem is that acceleration based on caching or speculation end up unwittingly leaking state information. Fast execution paths are simply not secure when knowledge of execution time, which is often trivial to measure, leads to strong conclusions about the underlying “secret” data. It’s not just intel, in principal all modern CPU that use code speculation are vulnerable too. Fixing it is trivial, just disable caching and speculative processes designed to speed up CPUs…at a heafty performance cost!
My opinion about where the industry should go from here hasn’t really changed…but the software industry is slow as molasses to change, so I’m not sure it will change.
