The 25 greatest Java apps ever written

What follows is a list of the 25 most ingenious and influential Java apps ever written, from Wikipedia Search to the US National Security Agency’s Ghidra. The scope of these applications runs the gamut: space exploration, video games, machine learning, genomics, automotive, cybersecurity, and more.
It’s posted by Oracle and thus it makes me feel dirty to link to it, but I guess it’s still an interesting list – albeit with one obvious, huge, giant, inescapable elephant of an mission.
I am surprised to see Eclipse, which is IBM funded, along with NetBeans in the IDE category.
The Apache foundation of course does not get all the credit they deserve. They spearheaded lightweight server side Java with Tomcat, has great search tools with Solr, and many other libraries indispensable to developers Or third party tools that make life much easier like the Selenium framework.
Nevertheless it is nice to be reminded that Java is a collaborative effort.
Hmmm, I like Java, in fact it’s probably my favourite despite not using it much these days. With an IoT focus I find myself back in the C, C++, µPython and ASM landscape, although I did look at JavaME early days.
But coming from Oracle this feels like a “We know we’ve been bad but please come back to us?” letter!
Hm… I hope JetBrains switches all their IDEs to something like C#, .Net or heck, Python, because Java is… currently problematic.
Everyone I know that was using it switched to the free version or started doing so as soon as Oracle bought it, and while it’s nice that it’s portable code, yeah no.
I really doubt they would though, their developers are seriously good with Java so I don’t think they will, but one can dream.