Microsoft and Google team up to make PWAs better in the Play Store

We’re glad to announce a new collaboration between Microsoft and Google for the benefit of the web developer community. Microsoft’s PWABuilder and Google’s Bubblewrap are now working together to help developers publish PWAs in the Google Play Store.

PWABuilder.com is Microsoft’s open source developer tool that helps you build high quality PWAs and publish them in app stores.

Bubblewrap is Google’s command line utility and library to generate and sign Google Play Store packages from Progressive Web Apps.