Microsoft and Google team up to make PWAs better in the Play Store

We’re glad to announce a new collaboration between Microsoft and Google for the benefit of the web developer community. Microsoft’s PWABuilder and Google’s Bubblewrap are now working together to help developers publish PWAs in the Google Play Store.
PWABuilder.com is Microsoft’s open source developer tool that helps you build high quality PWAs and publish them in app stores.
Bubblewrap is Google’s command line utility and library to generate and sign Google Play Store packages from Progressive Web Apps.
I hope this further improves PWAs, since they are a godsend for smaller operating systems and even bigger ones that are not macOS or Windows. Sure, nothing beats a proper native application, but if the choice is no application or a reasonably integrated PWA – I’ll take the PWA.
OK therefore when Google and Microsoft do it, it is considered a godsend, although Google Play Store is closed source and Microsoft is predominantly a closed source company. If Google and Canonical do it, then lets burn it with fire:
P.S. For GNU/Linux users the Google and Canonical option offers much more value and it is much more useful, compared to the mentioned Google and Microsoft offering.