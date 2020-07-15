Apple has €13bn Irish tax bill overturned

Apple has been told it will not have to pay Ireland €13bn (£11.6bn) in back taxes after winning an appeal at the European Union’s second-highest court.
It overturns a 2016 ruling which found the tech giant had been given illegal tax breaks by Dublin.
The EU’s General Court said it had annulled that decision because there was not enough evidence to show Apple broke EU competition rules.
The European Commission will more than likely appeal the decision, bringing the case to the European Court of Justice, the EU’s supreme court. This case will drag on for a few more years.