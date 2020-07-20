Windows on Raspberry imager

WoR is a tool that can install Windows 10 ARM64 on your SD card for use in a Raspberry Pi.
Exactly what it says on the tin. This isn’t Windows 10 IoT, since that’s 32bit – this is Windows 10 on 64 bit ARM. Don’t expect any crazy performance on the Raspberry Pi, but a neat tool it is nonetheless.
I’m no expert, but I assume this is just the start.
So is it time yet to bring out those old original Surface or Lumia devices?
Microsoft specifically supports the Raspberry PI hardware (but only version 4, afaik).
Older devices might need updated drivers or support code which might never come.
The linked how to says Pi 3 is also supported: ‘A Raspberry Pi 3 B/B+ or Raspberry Pi 4 B single board computer’.
I had to pose the question, because when I think of the millions of Qualcomm based devices sold around the world, it seems rather arbitrary to pick and choose which ARM based devices you’ll support with drivers.
Any one of the old Lumia phones probably equals or out performs the typical Raspberry Pi device, and certainly the early Surface models would have Raspberry Pi covered.
It seems such a waste, any old Lumia device poking around could be more than a very viable IoT development platform. Surely if you want in on that market you give kids and developers access to what would be effectively free hardware!