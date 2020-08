The LibreOffice Project announces the availability of LibreOffice 7.0, a new major release providing significant new features: support for OpenDocument Format (ODF) 1.3; Skia graphics engine and Vulkan GPU-based acceleration for better performance; and carefully improved compatibility with DOCX, XLSX and PPTX files.

A pretty major release. You can download and install it for Linux, Windows, and macOS, or wait until your Linux distribution ships it.