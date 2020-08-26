Facebook: “Preparing our Partners for iOS 14”

Facebook published a blog post detailing how iOS 14 will have a negative impact on its ad business since Apple’s upcoming update will ask users for permission before allowing companies like Facebook from collecting user data through Apple’s device identifier.
Given the impact the policy will have on businesses’ ability to market themselves and monetize through ads, we’re sharing how we’re addressing iOS 14 changes and providing recommendations to help our partners prepare, while developers await more details on this policy.
While we may not all agree on which companies we dislike the least – Google, Microsoft, Apple, whatever – I’m pretty sure we can all agree we hate Facebook. So sit back, relax, and smile as you read through this.
So, the chips are finally down. On one side of the ring, we have the tech companies that make money by “monetizing” collected user data (Google and Facebook), and the other side of the ring we have tech companies that make money by selling stuff for money (Apple and Sony) with a business interest in stopping the aforementioned “monetization” if it makes for a standout feature in their products. For example, in the latest WWDC, Apple had a special segment called “Privacy” detailing new iOS and MacOS privacy features. Google I/O didn’t have such a segment for Android.
The question is: Where is Microsoft? They seem to be somewhere in the middle at the moment. But with Apple flaunting their privacy features, Microsoft will have to come clean eventually and answer the following question: Is Windows 10 sold for money or “monetized”? And if Windows 10 is sold for money and not “monetized”, why doesn’t it offer the same “privacy” features that iOS and MacOS offer?