An interesting thought exercise. What if the Internet had never become a giant vacuum for malevolent ad agencies and desktops hadn’t become stupidly over provisioned thin clients for web pages? Instead, what if the Internet was only used to facilitate data synchronization between endpoints? Could we get there from our current place?
Let’s ask ourselves: “what if the Internet was offline first? And what if we had local-first software paving the way into an offline SaaS model?” Actually, the authors of this paper (“Local-First Software: You Own Your Data, in spite of the Cloud”) raise these exact same questions in their work, and it’ll be our matter at hand today. How would an offline-first Internet look like?
Does not work.
I remember during the slow dial-up times, I was heavily investing in proxies. I had even had some scripts to convert the local browser caches into usable local offline internet when the connection was unavailable. However most of the things we actually need was on the other side of the modem.
It is even worse today. Instead of a single machine shared by family members we have multiple machines running different operating systems. We have lots of Internet connected devices. We also have a NAS, but setting up and maintaining a Windows domain is a chore, upon which I gave up.
The issue is not the apps. It is the data. We have Office 365, we have phones that shoot photos and store them locally. We have Adobe Lightroom, and many others. But sharing those documents and photos across all those devices and accounts is a chore.
Once again not everyone can be a domain admin.