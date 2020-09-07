The DayStar Genesis MP

When Apple announced that it was going to be licensing Mac OS to other PC makers, DayStar essentially bet its business on converting from being a manufacturer of high-end upgrades for Apple-built Macs to being a manufacturer of high-end Mac clones. DayStar’s clone was the Genesis MP, and the MP stood for multiprocessing. It was the very first Mac to combine the work of multiple processors toward a common goal.
The problem: Classic Mac OS wasn’t built for multiple processor cores. The operating system knew about its processor, and it used it, and that was it. But the engineers at DayStar had been working on something novel for its high-end audience.
There was such a wealth of innovation coming out of the clone program that Apple itself simply couldn’t do. As consumers, there’s lessons to be learned from the clone program – artificial limitations do not serve us. They only serve corporations.
There are benefits to be had from cloning just as are there are also benefits to be had from being a complete solution provider but using post Jobs Apple as an indication to support the former argument is beyond disingenuous.
Artificial limitations can serve corporations and also benefit the consumer. The iPhone speed advantage (for example) can be directly attributed to supplying the whole widget.
Considering that IBM let the cat out for cloning PCs, and now has completely removed itself from making x86 systems, you know if Apple had let it carry on for people to make Mac clones, they probably would have dropped OSX support completely right around the time the iPhone hit it huge.
Granted many people have suggested that is going to happen to macOS soon anyhow. Though I am one who thinks it won’t as then how would they sucker people who need to develop for iOS into getting Macs?