Edge for Linux coming in October

If you were brave and bored enough to read through this long, long list of enterprise babble from Microsoft, you’d eventually come to the interesting bit:
Our mission to bring Microsoft Edge to the platforms our customers use daily takes its next step: starting in October, Microsoft Edge on Linux will be available to download on the Dev preview channel. When it’s available, Linux users can go to the Microsoft Edge Insiders site to download the preview channel, or they can download it from the native Linux package manager. And just like other platforms, we always appreciate feedback—it’s the best way to serve our customers.
Microsoft announced that Edge would come to Linux earlier this year, but now they’ve set a date for the availability of developer builds. I wonder if it will come with the old and by now well-tested VA-API patches to enable hardware accelerated video decoding, something Google is refusing to enable for Chrome for Linux.
Maybe I’m silly/wrong, but my question obviously is: do we need an other chromium-based browser ? We don’t have enough of those already ?
I understand they are doing it on Windows, as they’ve stopped development of their old browser. But on other platforms ?
Lennie,
I don’t mind competition, it helps push innovation and keeps things from getting stale. When there isn’t competition, often user’s needs get ignored and we’re taken for granted. That said, this being microsoft I am concerned over their old embrace, extend, extinguish practices. Even though edge is derived from chromium, when I checked it didn’t appear to be completely open source, which raises red flags for me.
Thom Holwerda,
I don’t know, google hasn’t handled it well, and so if microsoft does then it could convince some users to switch and google would perhaps feel pressured to do the same.
However I was disappointed to learn that microsoft’s source code is incomplete when I tried to look at what ms changed. Microsoft open sourced as little as they could get away with under the license and consequently I couldn’t build edge from source myself, this looked intentional. Maybe someone else can check if this policy changed recently but if not it would mean that edge on linux is going to be a proprietary browser, which irks me.
And about a dozen people will use it.