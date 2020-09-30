Windows 10 on ARM to get 64bit x86 emulation

In a blog post today, amid the usual PR blabber, Microsoft announced a number of improvements that will be coming to Windows 10 on ARM later this year. The most important ones:
We are excited about the momentum we are seeing from app partners embracing Windows 10 on ARM, taking advantage of the power and performance benefits of Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. We heard your feedback and are making Microsoft Edge faster while using less battery, and announced that we will soon release a native Microsoft Teams client optimized for Windows 10 on ARM. We will also expand support for running x64 apps, with x64 emulation starting to roll out to the Windows Insider Program in November. Because developers asked, Visual Studio code has also been updated and optimized for Windows 10 on ARM.
Adding support for 64bit x86 applications to Windows 10 on ARM’s emulation technology will surely help with application availability, but so far, OEMs and Qualcomm haven’t really managed to set the world of PCs on fire, so performance will remain questionable.
We are going through really interesting times. For decades Intel tried to scale down, while ARM tried to scale up.
Intel has some really low power processors, and even i7 ones that could work without a fan:
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/compare.html?productIds=196452
For example this one can be configured to 4.5W, which is actually on par with a Raspberry PI.
https://raspi.tv/2019/how-much-power-does-the-pi4b-use-power-measurements
However that thing costs $400. That is a lot of money, in fact you might get a whole ARM system.
That is why it seems to be more interesting to watch ARM climb up. There is still long ways to go, and their “workstation” chips are nowhere near Intel or AMD territory, but they could easily conquer portable computers.