 Home > Apple > Revisiting Apple Copland (D7E1 build)

Revisiting Apple Copland (D7E1 build)

Apple No Comments

This is my second video about Apple’s Copland operating system, and I plan on doing more coverage on the other builds sometime in the future. Copland, despite being a hilarious failure, is an interesting system to mess around with for fun. This video covers D7E1 which is the earliest leaked build.

A very detailed video about Copland, one of Apple’s many ill-fated attempts at modernising and/or replacing the ageing Mac OS back in the ’90s. The maker of the video is running Copland on real hardware, so no virtualisation shenanigans here.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply