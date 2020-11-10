.NET 5.0 released

We’re excited to release .NET 5.0 today and for you to start using it. It’s a major release — including C# 9 and F# 5 — with a broad set of new features and compelling improvements. It’s already in active use by teams at Microsoft and other companies, in production and for performance testing. Those teams are showing us great results that demonstrate performance gains and/or opportunities to reduce hosting costs for their web applications.
ASP.NET Core, EF Core, C# 9, and F# 5 are also released today. You can download .NET 5.0 for Windows, macOS, and Linux on both x86 and ARM.