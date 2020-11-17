Apple M1 benchmarks roll in

AnandTech, after benchmarking the M1 in the new Mac Mini:

The M1 undisputedly outperforms the core performance of everything Intel has to offer, and battles it with AMD’s new Zen3, winning some, losing some. And in the mobile space in particular, there doesn’t seem to be an equivalent in either ST or MT performance – at least within the same power budgets.

Ars Technica on the M1 in the new Mac Mini:

Despite the inherent limitations of trying to benchmark a brand-new architecture on a minority-share platform, it’s obvious that the M1 SoC is exactly what Apple told us it would be—a world-leading design that marries high performance to high efficiency. When its power consumption and thermal profiles are effectively unlimited as in the Mac mini tested here—or, presumably, the actively cooled 13-inch MacBook Pro—the M1 puts the smack down on very high-performance mobile CPUs, and in many workloads, even very high-performance desktop CPUs.

Apple wasn’t lying. Every review and benchmark is clear: this is insanely good hardware. The M1 is bonkers.

And obviously, I was so wrong I don’t even know where to start.