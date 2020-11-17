Apple M1 benchmarks roll in

AnandTech, after benchmarking the M1 in the new Mac Mini:
The M1 undisputedly outperforms the core performance of everything Intel has to offer, and battles it with AMD’s new Zen3, winning some, losing some. And in the mobile space in particular, there doesn’t seem to be an equivalent in either ST or MT performance – at least within the same power budgets.
Ars Technica on the M1 in the new Mac Mini:
Despite the inherent limitations of trying to benchmark a brand-new architecture on a minority-share platform, it’s obvious that the M1 SoC is exactly what Apple told us it would be—a world-leading design that marries high performance to high efficiency. When its power consumption and thermal profiles are effectively unlimited as in the Mac mini tested here—or, presumably, the actively cooled 13-inch MacBook Pro—the M1 puts the smack down on very high-performance mobile CPUs, and in many workloads, even very high-performance desktop CPUs.
Apple wasn’t lying. Every review and benchmark is clear: this is insanely good hardware. The M1 is bonkers.
And obviously, I was so wrong I don’t even know where to start.
Impressive, but are we back to the olden Power PC Mac days? I remember a time when the latest power macs were undeniably faster than intels offerings every time they debuted. However, they were increasingly slow in releasing newer versions of them. So they were the fastest for half a year, then intel would trounce them for a year and a half, two years until the next powerpc update. They’ve shown an ability to continue releasing ever faster arm cores, so I don’t think there is a lack of talent there, but how much is Apple going to invest in desktops and laptops going forward? It seems if they spun out their chip maker, they’d have a shot at taking away volume from intel & amd if Windows could get its arm act together. But short of that or offering them to those same companies as server chips, I’m not sure if Apple will stay interested long enough to continue making the fastest chips.
The difference between this new era and the PowerPC era is that IBM and Motorola could never achieve Intel-like economies of scale with late 90s/early 00s Apple (aka the Mac company) as their main customer, and without the same level of investment the chips would increasingly lag behind in efficiency and price until things reached a head with the G5 fiasco. Today’s Apple sells a combined number of devices (running on Apple chips) that dwarfs the entire PC industry so that won’t be an issue this time around.
Anyway, this isn’t about ARM vs. x86 so much as it is Apple vs. everyone else. Apple isn’t interested in becoming a chip company. Having a world-class chip design team all to itself working in tandem with Apple’s software engineering is what will give the Mac a huge competitive edge over other platforms running on general-purpose x86 and ARM processors. You can already see it in the M1 with its 50/50 split in high-perf and high-efficiency CPU cores, the unified on-package RAM, and the number of specialized cores for ML acceleration, image signal processing, video encoding / decoding, cryptography, etc, Just as they’ve done with the A-series these chips will be relentlessly iterated year after year, and the high-end high-margin Macs will get their own high-performance chips. This is the shot in the arm that the Mac has badly needed for several years, and hopefully it’s also a wake-up call for the Windows PC market that is oftentimes all too content to rest on its laurels.
Very impressive for an ARM chip. Looks like Apple executed their R&D extremely well. I probably won’t ever buy anything Apple, but kudos. It may well kick other ARM vendors in gear and we’ll finally see some innovation again in the non-Apple camp. Looks like the X86 camp also needs to push the power envelope down even more.
If we exclude mobile i remember companies like Canonical and Microsoft trying to bring ARM architecture to the desktop consumers. That more or less didn’t pan out. The only thing that had some success is Raspberry Pi. The main problem likely always was the lack of desktop applications for ARM. Apple now has fast ARM hardware and a lot of experience in building and managing (mobile) software. Profiting from it too. In addition having a lot of money does for sure help. The biggest question for me hence is will Apple be able to scale its successful mobile software ecosystem to the desktop or not. Attempts like Rosetta in my opinion won’t cut it. Regardless of the position Apple holds i feel that success will still be hard to achieve in foreseeable future. Due to x86 still being considered to be more open, compared to the way Apple does business.