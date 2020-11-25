European Parliament votes for right to repair

In a landmark move, the European Parliament voted today to support consumers’ Right to Repair. The resolution was adopted with 395 in favour and just 94 against, with 207 abstentions.[…]
The vote calls for the EU Commission to “develop and introduce mandatory labelling, to provide clear, immediately visible and easy-to-understand information to consumers on the estimated lifetime and reparability of a product at the time of purchase.”
Good.
Oh gawd, that’s bad. For those not in the know, the EU likes the concept of “information is available at the time of purchase” as an excuse to delay passing badly-needed regulation for decades. This mentality is the reason why EU cars didn’t get catalytic converters until 1993, while US cars had them since the 70s: Back in those pre-catalytic converter days, in EU car ads, some fine-print would scroll-by telling you how the advertised car pollutes a lot, so in theory, you would be informed and choose a car with a catalytic converter instead (never mind such cars didn’t exist). Similarly now, they will tell you how your hi-end phone is nigh-unrepairable and such, so you could choose to buy one of those non-existent repairable high-end phones instead.
The only good news is that they are addressing the matter of software updates and even separating them from upgrades (didn’t expect them to think so far tbh), although in a rather vague fashion.
kurkosdr,
Information and truth in labeling are good, but obviously that falls short of the real right to repair laws we need. I think this survey sums up what consumers really need…
I don’t know that I would go so far as to force companies to repair products if they choose not to, but consumers absolutely should have a legal right to repair their devices at independent repair shops. If the manufacturer interferes with independent repairs, the law should prescribe increasing punitive damages for denying owner repair rights.
This is not just about consumer convenience anymore, this is about the ecological consequences that non-repairable devices have on our planet. We cannot afford to be so wasteful with carbon emissions for the sake of higher corporate profits.
As opposed to North America where we do basically nothing if not screw the consumer. That’s much worse.
I suppose cynics will say, that a right to repair doesn’t by it’s very nature mean that it will be easier or cheaper to repair.
And my own cynicism thinks it just creates something open to gaming by nefarious executives, we’ve already seen this through schemes that license official service providers, parts and knowledge bases. It creates an environment that is almost the antithesis of open!