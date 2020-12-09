Starting December 2020, Microsoft will begin Some Windows 10 users about to be force upgraded if they use older versions (windowslatest.com) if they don’t update their PC manually. The move comes after Microsoft announced that it’s ending support for Windows 10 version 1903, including Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro.
It shouldn’t be a concern for most users considering that the tech giant issued the upgrade alert two months ago. Microsoft had also confirmed that it would start forcing people to upgrade even if they don’t want to.
Does anyone even know what all these version numbers even mean anymore? There’s version numbers, date-based names, build numbers – I have completely and utterly lost track of Windows’ development cycle and rollouts.
I’m on Windows 1909 with no update in sight. It seems to be held back even though I cannot find any reason in the issue page for the 10th May 2020 update. I have a Conexant audio driver but not one of the problematic versions listed. In spite of indicating otherwise manual update does nothing for this. I just get update previews which I don’t want.
A 1909 cumulative update tonight landed me with a configuration page trying to force me into creating a Microsoft Account. Isn’t this against GDPR? Like what part of NO doesn’t Microsoft understand?