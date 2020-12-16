After several months of work, we are excited to announce a first proposal for a Wayland driver for Wine. At this point the proposal is in the form of an RFC (Request For Comment), in order to explore how to best move forward with the upstreaming and further development of the driver.
The Wayland protocol is by design more constrained compared to more traditional display systems like X11 and win32, which brings a unique sets of challenges in the integration of Wayland with Wine. Since Wayland’s window model is not based on a single flat 2D co-ordinate space, as X11’s was, the Wayland protocol doesn’t allow apps to control their absolute position on the screen. Win32 applications heavily rely on this feature, so the Wayland driver uses a few tricks to accommodate many common cases, like transient windows (menus, tooltips etc).
This is an important first step in ensuring Wine performs optimally on Wayland systems, and considering the importance of Wine for the Linux desktop due to projects like Proton, this really needs to be sorted before a full move to Wayland can be made.
I read through this and did a little digging to discover why people made the design decision of Wayland that you cannot specify absolute screen coordinates. From what I can discover the reason is security. I’m puzzled how this design design was made in the first place or why the constraint is hardcoded and what this has to do with security. I’m completely baffled by this and have a loathing of hacky workarounds so wondering what they were thinking when they did this.
Supports GDI and OpenGL/Direct3D ok. But why the lag on Vulcan?
I don’t know the ins and outs of this at an architectural level but I will take their word that having a faster path for Wine to talk directly to Wayland is a good idea. But this is beginning to raise other questions. I don’t know enough to know but rolling everything up aren’t the Wayland people unecessarily painting themselves into too many corners?
P.S. What’s Proton?