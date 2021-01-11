 Home > BeOS & Derivatives > Mesa 21.0 is now working with Haiku for software OpenGL rendering

Mesa 21.0 is now working with Haiku for software OpenGL rendering

A number of patches worked on for Haiku OS back for Mesa 20.x were freshened up and with some extra tweaking and code cleaning those patches have now been merged for Mesa 21.0. This includes factoring out a lot of the OpenGL legacy dispatch code and a lot of cleanups around the Softpipe driver handling.

With Mesa 21.0-devel as of today, it’s at least enough where Mesa Git can now be built on Haiku OS and yield working OpenGL rendering with the LLVMpipe software.

Neat, and a testament to Haiku being in a far better state than many people seem to think.

  1. 2021-01-11 9:44 pm
    Under-phil

    Can anyone in the know say what this means for Haiku?

    • 2021-01-11 10:13 pm
      HollyB

      If the link is correct basically this?

      https://docs.mesa3d.org/drivers/llvmpipe.html

      The Gallium llvmpipe driver is a software rasterizer that uses LLVM to do runtime code generation. Shaders, point/line/triangle rasterization and vertex processing are implemented with LLVM IR which is translated to x86, x86-64, or ppc64le machine code. Also, the driver is multithreaded to take advantage of multiple CPU cores (up to 8 at this time). It’s the fastest software rasterizer for Mesa.

      it’s been years since i did OpenGl and I have zero clue where things are at now and even less of a clue about Haiku and OpenGL. Getting a modern implementation running on Haiku has to be a good thing and lay the foundation for hardware drivers?

