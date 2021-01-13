BeagleV is a RISC-V single board PC for $150 or less

The new BeagleV is a little different. It’s a small single-board PC with a RISC-V processor and support for several different GNU/Linux distributions as well as freeRTOS.
With prices ranging from $120 to $150, the BeagleV is pricier than a Raspberry Pi computer, but it’s one of the most affordable and versatile options to feature a RISC-V processor. The makers of the BeagleV plan to begin shipping the first boards in April and you can sign up to apply for a chance to buy one of the first at the BeagleV website.
It’s a good sign that RISC-V hardware is getting more accessible – a truly open source ISA is something we need to compete with the proprietary mess that is ARM.
Nice wishes, except only the base ISA of RISC-V is open, like on ARM there are extensions and OEMs are free to add extensions of their own.
Already enjoying the upstream contributions from Western Digital and NVidia for their use of RISC-V ISA?
Expect RISC-V to turn into Android of open source ISAs, then lets see which mess it will turn into.
If ARM organised themselves like the OpenGL ARB was organised a lot of mess could be sorted out very quickly although this would depend on vendor cooperation and sane licensing. Ditto Risc-V I suppose.
Going off on a multiple processor tangent back in the day the BBC Micro could use second processors via the bus. It’s 6502 could be complemented with a Z80 or NS 32016. The BBC Master system could accomodate an 80186 and ARM. There were also other aftermarket second processor systems which allowed for an 8088 or 68000 cpu and others. Then there’s the DEC Rainbow which had both Zilog Z80 and Intel 8088 processors. It’s interesting according to wiki how the CPUs would handle various tasks when the other was being used, although both executing software at the same time was theoretical it was never tested. I never knew until I read wiki it could be upgraded to an 80286 via an aftermarket upgrade.