Building XNU for macOS 11.2 (Intel and Apple Silicon)

The macOS Big Sur 11.2 kernel (XNU) source has been released here: source, tarball.

My previous post on building XNU for macOS 11.0.1 described the method for compiling open source XNU for Intel Macs. This post details how to compile XNU for both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs, and how to boot the custom kernel on both platforms. Note that it is not possible to build or boot a custom XNU on Apple Silicon Macs before macOS 11.2.