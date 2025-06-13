MacOS Tahoe brings a new disk image format

Disk images have been valuable tools marred by poor performance. In the wrong circumstances, an encrypted sparse image (UDSP) stored on the blazingly fast internal SSD of an Apple silicon Mac may write files no faster than 100 MB/s, typical for a cheap hard drive. One of the important new features introduced in macOS 26 Tahoe is a new disk image format that can achieve near-native speeds: ASIF, documented here.
This has been detailed as a major improvement in lightweight virtualisation, where it promises to overcome the most significant performance limitation of VMs running on Apple silicon Macs. However, ASIF disk images are available for general use, and even work in macOS Sequoia. This article shows what they can do.↫ Howard Oakley
Exactly what it says on the tin.
Giampalo should just step up and say NO! No more garbage FS, if they can change processor type three times, HFS can be retired.
Just make a BFS like filesystem with working metadata, and yeah the openBFS is open source and BSD licensed to use.
HFS in all its iterations needs to be deprecated.
NaGERST,
For the last ~7 years APFS has replaced HFS+ (which was the successor to HFS). I’m not sure the original HFS is even supported by macs at this point.
(And yes, it uses B-trees and has metadata checksumming)
I have no idea about Apple or MacOS — but can someone explain WHY they needed to implement “another one” instead of using an established FS here?