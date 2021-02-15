VLC 4.0 sneak peek: a look at its work-in-progress new interface

Last week, we mentioned that the extremely popular open source video player VLC is getting a brand-new interface in its upcoming 4.0 release, expected to debut later this year. VLC 4.0 isn’t ready for prime time use yet—but because the program is open source, adventurous users can grab nightly builds of it to take a peek at what’s coming. The screenshots we’re about to show come from the nightly build released last Friday—20210212-0431.
VLC is an incredibly popular application, so any major user interface overhaul like this is sure to lead to a lot of bikeshedding.
This is a very concise way of putting it. My first thoughts when I first read about this last week ranged from “Oh, no!” to “What awful rearrangment led by trendy squeaky voiced “UX” hipsters is this going to turn out to be” and my heart sank. In my opinion “UX” is jargon for people who have thrown out any idea of HCI (Human Computer Interface) and good design aesthetics and sense of skill and experience. In other words they are doing the complete opposite of what UX is supposed to be in theory and completely blind to it. Firefox has already been botched. Thunderbird was meddled with recently too. Like the shift from Windows 2000 to Windows XP icons have lost their sharpness.
VLC is also trying to turn VLC into a monitized platform which I’m leery about as it seems they are trying to implement a Frankenstein arrangement borrowed from the games industry and Microsoft. I’m really fed up with people switching agendas on you when they are established or reach a certain level of popularity.
There is something to be said for the classics. When you have reached a certain standard change and shuffling about is meddling for the sake of meddling when instread the task is really about refinement and correcting the simple things which a lot of people get wrong.
Ugh. A multi-window design where you start in a variation on the Android-VLC library view and it’s hard to access a file browser? Pass.
Just because Apple managed to go app-centric with the iPhone after document-centric failed with the Lisa doesn’t mean we don’t want a hybrid.
I guess it’s time to start directing Windows users to SMPlayer if they aren’t the type of person who prefers Media Player Classic and the CCCP.