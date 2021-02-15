Unikraft: automatically build unikernels

Unikraft is a comprehensive toolchain and library operating system which builds highly specialized unikernels, software bundles that consist of a target application along with just the operating system primitives and libraries features it needs to run.
Unikraft breaks the status quo of building unikernels manually, providing an automated toolchain that builds tailored unikernels that meet your (and your application’s) needs.
We haven’t been paying a lot of attention to the concept of unikernels on OSNews, and I’m not sure why – possibly because they’re outside of the comfort one of a lot of people, including myself.
This sounds like a great idea for containerized environments and embedded devices. The de-bloating and reduction of attack surface is a big deal.
Yes, I was kind of vaguely thinking this a topic or two back so it’s productive to put up an article on unikernels. Rather than discuss the security issues relating to applications and toolchains let alone OS I’d personally like to focus on the debloating issue. Once you strip out the eyecandy and whatnot the user interface needs and business logic of lots of applications isn’t that great even if the library and OS code behind it is. It would be nice if there was a magic wand which would perform debloat on all this to crunch things down even smaller.
Actually, another thing which would be handy is if things were ROMable to stop post install meddling.