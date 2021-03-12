Haiku activity report – February 2021

Another month, another Haiku activity report. It was less busy this month, so there’s nothing that really jumps out at me as a major fix or improvement. I’m going to highlight the first listed item, since fixes in software delivery are always welcome.

Andrew Lindesay continues his work on cleaning HaikuDepot sources and removing a custom-made List class to use standard (BeAPI and C++ stl) containers. There were some regressions in the process, that were found and identified.

Haiku’s steady stream of fixes and improvements continues.