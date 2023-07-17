Haiku’s activity report for June 2023

The biggest changes last month were a series of commits by waddlesplash, all related to the user_mutex API and the consumers of it. This API is the kernel portion of the implementation of basically anything related to mutexes or locks in userland, including pthread_mutex , pthread_cond , pthread_barrier , unnamed semaphores (via sem_open ), rwlocks, and more. It bears some resemblance in concept to Linux’s futex API, but is very different in both design and implementation.

This month’s activity report contains a detailed description of what these commits actually entail, but as OSNews regulars will know, I’m not at all qualified to tell you what it all means. Other changes this month that my limited brain can actually comprehend are work done to make Haiku partially buildable using gcc 13, more RISC-V and ARM improvements, and a whole lot more.