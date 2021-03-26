Do you really want Linux phones?

The community around Linux phones is interesting. The phones do sell to a lot of people, but it seems a lot of those people come back to complain that Linux phones isn’t what they expected it is.
For some reason all the distributions for the PinePhone are bending over backwards to provide an Android or iOS experience on the phone. The operating systems are judged on the amount of apps preinstalled and every tiny issue labels the distribution as completely unusable.
Stability doesn’t matter at all, as long as there are features! more features! Doesn’t matter there are 20 patches on top of every package and things aren’t upstreamed. Doesn’t matter if the kernel is full of hacks with no upstream in sight for most things.
The currently available ‘true’ Linux phones do not seem to be, well, any good. They’ve got a lot of work ahead of them, and anybody expecting a fully functioning smartphone experience from the PinePhone or Librem 5 will be disappointed. I have no clue about possible solutions to this problem.
Just too far behind at this point. Exactly the same situation with Linux desktops against Windows and Mac OS.
Would be great to have a real 3rd platform.
Are we missing x86 already? You see, x86 might be a sub-optimal ISA (which annoys academics), but the PC architecture around x86 CPUs is the closest thing we’ve gotten to a standard computer architecture (save for GPU acceleration, which was never standardised, though Intel’s drivers are the next best thing). Imagine a phone you can “boot” with standard Debian like you can a PC. No special images needed.
Meanwhile, ARM is just… oof! Every board a different thing.