NetBSD 9.2 released

The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 9.2, the second update of the NetBSD 9 release branch.
It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons since the release of NetBSD 9.1 in October 2020, as well some enhancements backported from the development branch. It is fully compatible with NetBSD 9.0.
I’m not even remotely well-versed enough in NetBSD to make heads or tails of the changelog, but it seems like there’s quite a few notable ones in there.