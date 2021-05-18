Google and Samsung merge Wear OS and Tizen

Today, we’re sharing the biggest update to Wear ever – built with your preferences in mind. We’ve been hard at work in three areas: building a unified platform with Samsung, delivering a new consumer experience and providing updates to your favorite Google apps.
WearOS definitely needs a lot of love, and this is a big sign Google is taking the platform seriously. Merging with Samsung’s incompatible Tizen efforts makes sense, and adding Google’s acquisition of FitBit into the mix is a no-brainer, too. I’m one of the few people who actually likes WearOS – warts and all – so I’m excited to see what the future brings here.
This is a very interesting combination. Obviously Samsung and Google are competitors (Pixel vs Galaxy, Assistant vs Bixby, Fitbit vs Samsung Fit). However there is significant potential to work together.
Last year there was also cooperation between Apple and Google on privacy aware COVID contact tracing.
Not wasting redundant efforts is actually good step. I hope the cooperation happens more.