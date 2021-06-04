Google joins Apple to opt-out of mobile advertising IDs

Android 12 got the biggest privacy boost in recent years. Most were analogous to iOS 14’s privacy features with an exception in Bluetooth permission. By removing access to location services from Bluetooth, Google managed to weaken Facebook’s location-based advertisement business.

However, the absence of a similar feature like App Tracking Transparency from Google I/O 2021 was a bummer. Gladly, though, our disappointment was short-lived.

Only yesterday, Google announced its plans to make advertising ID an opt-out feature.