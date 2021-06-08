Home > OS News > Vinix: an operating system written in V Vinix: an operating system written in V Thom Holwerda 2021-06-08 OS News 3 Comments An effort to write a modern, fast, and interesting operating system in the V language. That’s it. That’s the description. About The Author Thom Holwerda Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda 3 Comments 2021-06-09 12:31 am HollyB I’m not one for conspiracy theories or superstition but it does sound a bit 1% doesn’t it? Couldn’t they pick a more consumer friendly name? Log in to Reply 2021-06-09 1:18 am Zayn You are very generous in thinking that your average consumer would even have the mental capacity to make the link to V for Vendetta. I’m far less kind to neurotypicals. 😉 Log in to Reply 2021-06-09 1:15 am Zayn Link to the OS is missing. https://github.com/vlang/vinix The V language looks very interesting indeed. Go without GC basically. All the other features are just gravy. I taught myself Go recently by writing an old school demoscene intro. I think I’ll be porting it to V at some point now. Log in to Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.
