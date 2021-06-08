 Home > OS News > Vinix: an operating system written in V

Vinix: an operating system written in V

An effort to write a modern, fast, and interesting operating system in the V language.

That’s it. That’s the description.

  1. 2021-06-09 12:31 am
    HollyB

    I’m not one for conspiracy theories or superstition but it does sound a bit 1% doesn’t it? Couldn’t they pick a more consumer friendly name?

    • 2021-06-09 1:18 am
      Zayn

      You are very generous in thinking that your average consumer would even have the mental capacity to make the link to V for Vendetta.

      I’m far less kind to neurotypicals. 😉

  2. 2021-06-09 1:15 am
    Zayn

    Link to the OS is missing.

    https://github.com/vlang/vinix

    The V language looks very interesting indeed. Go without GC basically. All the other features are just gravy.

    I taught myself Go recently by writing an old school demoscene intro. I think I’ll be porting it to V at some point now.

