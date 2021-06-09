What is Lua RTOS?

Lua RTOS is a real-time operating system designed to run on embedded systems, with minimal requirements of FLASH and RAM memory. Currently Lua RTOS is available for ESP32, ESP8266 and PIC32MZ platforms, and can be easilly ported to other 32-bit platforms.
Niche, for sure, but an operating system nonetheless.
I have some ESP8266’s in need of an operating system, haha.
Actually my real need was for wifi enabled microcontroller, which seems like an obvious requirement but turns out to be kind of difficult to do unless you’ve got something like a rasberry pi with a full linux stack. Yet there are times when a full blown linux system is overkill. And besides it takes longer to boot, uses more power and is not quite as good as microcontrollers at real time tasks. I believe the ESP8266 is used in a lot of commercial products under the hood.