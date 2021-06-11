Google ends its attack on the URL bar, resumes showing full address in Chrome

Google has tried multiple times for years to dumb down the internet by simplifying Chrome’s “scary” address bar. It first tried to erode the URL entirely by showing just search terms in the omnibox, but its impractical design forced Google to retire it. The developers recently tried to simplify the omibox again — this time hiding all parts of the web address except the domain name. While it received a fair amount of criticism from users, Google defended its decision to move forward, citing its intention to help people better identify malicious sites. But now it seems that Google has reconsidered things, as it recently decided to close the curtains on its experiment.
Good. URLs present important information, and preventing or limiting access to it is simply dumb, and asking for trouble.
While Firefox does the opposite, and 89 version breaks the Web Search bar on a new tab. If you start typing into it, the text appears in the URL address bar… talk about shit design decision…