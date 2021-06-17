Google wants to see Rust code in the Linux kernel, contracts the main developer

Google wants to see Rust programming language support within the Linux kernel so much so that they have contracted the lead developer working on “Rust for Linux” as the work aims to get mainlined.
Google is going public today with their formal support for Rust in the Linux kernel to enhance memory safety and that they have contracted developer Miguel Ojeda to further his work on Rust for the Linux kernel and related security efforts. This contract is going through at least the next year.
Making any meaningful statements about programming languages is far above my pay grade, so I’ll leave this one to you people to discuss.