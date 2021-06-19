Safari 15 on Mac OS, a user interface mess

The utter user-interface butchery happening to Safari on the Mac is once again the work of people who put iOS first. People who by now think in iOS terms. People who view the venerable Mac OS user interface as an older person whose traits must be experimented upon, plastic surgery after plastic surgery, until this person looks younger. Unfortunately the effect is more like this person ends up looking… weird.
These people look at the Mac’s UI and (that’s the impression, at least) don’t really understand it. Its foundations come from a past that almost seems inscrutable to them. Usability cues and features are all wrinkles to them. iOS and iPadOS don’t have these strange wrinkles, they muse. We must hide them. We’ll make this spectacular facelift and we’ll hide them, one by one. Mac OS will look as young (and foolish, cough) as iOS!
I haven’t encountered a single person who likes the new Safari tab design on macOS.
I’ve found the growing level of incompatibility with pre-existing websites made my use of Safari to browse unworkable. The first thing I did with the recent iOS update was swap it out as the default browser and life while mobile browsing is now so much better. I’m cynical so I’m sure at some stage that will cost me somewhere in terms of OS integration, but so far I haven’t even noticed it missing and I’ve gain so much, or at least I’ve lost so many hassles!
Of course, I admit I’m a dinosaur, I nearly always use the website not the App, they want to give me an App for everything but I’m just not interested. I don’t want to install a single thing I don’t need 24×7.
It’s fine for Apple to deliver new, but you have to respect old, and they do not have a good history of that!