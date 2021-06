Let’s step away from Windows 11 for a second, and spend some time with DragonFlyBSD.

Software running on DragonFlyBSD and making use of pthreads is set to see better performance around low-level locks when heavily contested.



This commit has the details on the change by DragonFlyBSD founder Matthew Dillon. But long story short pthreads-using software should benefit from this low-level lock performance improvement.